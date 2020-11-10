Storm Team 2 Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, and it stays breezy. We may have a lingering shower southeast of Dayton early Wednesday, but we’ll get back to some sun in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and the chance of thunder, breezy and turning cooler late night. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, mainly southeast of Dayton. Decreasing clouds and cooler. High 60

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 33

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. High 56

Cooler air builds in behind the cold front. Highs will be in the mid-50s with overnight lows in the 30s at the end of the week.

