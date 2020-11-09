Storm Team 2 Forecast

More Record Warmth Tuesday but Rising Rain Chances

A cold front will move in on Tuesday bringing in scattered showers by mid to late afternoon. Rain chances will be highest in the evening into the overnight, and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 57

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy with showers developing later in the afternoon. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 60

Cooler air moves in behind the front for the rest of the week. Highs will be closer to normal Thursday and Friday with afternoons in the 50s. Low temperatures will return to the 30s.

