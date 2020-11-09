A cold front will move in on Tuesday bringing in scattered showers by mid to late afternoon. Rain chances will be highest in the evening into the overnight, and we can’t rule out a rumble of thunder.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 57
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy with showers developing later in the afternoon. High 75
TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 53
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 60
Cooler air moves in behind the front for the rest of the week. Highs will be closer to normal Thursday and Friday with afternoons in the 50s. Low temperatures will return to the 30s.