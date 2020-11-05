DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Concerns are rising on both sides in this neck-and-neck presidential election as those key states continue to count votes. But many Americans want to know why the results taking so long.

"The rules have been complicated just a little bit this time. Primarily I think with COVID," said Kevin Sims, senior professor of political science at Cedarville University.

Experts said the coronavirus pandemic has caused the states to set new protocols, leaving states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with a more difficult process.