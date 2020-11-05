Storm Team 2 Forecast

Back to Sunshine on Friday

Skies clear out tonight, and we will get back to full sunshine for Friday. It looks like a picture-perfect finish to the week with lighter wind and highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 45

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued pleasant. High 70

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 46

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 72

The fantastic fall weather will continue into the weekend. We will warm into the low-70s on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday. We will be close to a record high Sunday, the record 75 set in 1945. Winds will be pretty light, so it will continue to be very enjoyable.

