COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the 2020 election is already a record-breaking success, and more than 300,000 absentee ballots still could be counted.

He says there were no major issues, but his office is already looking at how to make improvements. Unofficial results in Ohio show 5.8 million Ohioans have voted so far, already a record. That total will continue to grow before results are made official.