Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

A Few More Clouds Around Thursday but Still Nice

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be partly cloudy as some clouds move in ahead of a disturbance arriving from the plains. That disturbance will keep some clouds around on Thursday, but we don’t expect any rain. We will continue a dry and unseasonably warm stretch of weather.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy and pleasant. High 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 45

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 70

We’re back up near 70 on Friday with full sun. The fantastic fall weather will continue into the weekend with even some mid 70s possible early next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS