Tonight will be partly cloudy as some clouds move in ahead of a disturbance arriving from the plains. That disturbance will keep some clouds around on Thursday, but we don’t expect any rain. We will continue a dry and unseasonably warm stretch of weather.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 48
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy and pleasant. High 68
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 45
FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 70
We’re back up near 70 on Friday with full sun. The fantastic fall weather will continue into the weekend with even some mid 70s possible early next week.