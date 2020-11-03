Overnight we will stay clear and quiet with temperatures dropping down into the low 40s. On Wednesday, the fantastic fall weather continues with more sun and highs in the upper 60s to near 70. It will get a little breezy in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 43

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer, becoming breezy in the afternoon. High near 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 67

A weak disturbance will move through on Thursday, but it will come through dry. We will just see a few clouds with it, but it will remain warm.