The snow flurries will come to an end tonight with no accumulation. Wind will gradually decrease, but it will still be breezy around 10-15 mph out of the northwest. The cold wind will have the feels like temperature around 20 degrees at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

TONIGHT: Much colder, breezy with patchy frost. Low 28

MONDAY: Breezy & still cool. Lots of sunshine. High 48

Election day will be dry with lots of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Temperatures will continue to warm this week into the 60s. A nice stretch of dry weather is expected this week with lots of sunshine.

