Tonight, as the sky continues to clear, we will see a frost and freeze. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of the Miami Valley through Saturday morning. After the cold start, Saturday afternoon looks really nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. The great weather will continue for Trick-or-Treat in the evening.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low 28

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool, a nice fall day. High 56

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. Low 48

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly, chance of a few showers, especially in the morning. Temperatures steady or slowly falling in the 40s.

A quick moving cold front will push in on Sunday. It may kick off a few showers, and it will bring breezy and cooler conditions. We expect another freeze Sunday night and Monday morning.