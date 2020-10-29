After midnight, we will dry out and finish the week dry on Friday. Some sun returns for the final day of the workweek. We should be clear Friday night which will set us up for a cold one! It’s a night to protect your plants as we drop below freezing with widespread frost.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 37

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold with frost and freezing temperatures. Low near 30

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny and cool. High 57

After a cold start Saturday morning, the afternoon looks fantastic! We’ll see tons of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. The weather for Trick-or-Treating also looks great with dry conditions and temperatures falling back into the low 50s.