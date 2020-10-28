Rain moves into the Miami Valley tonight, and it could be heavy at times, especially Thursday morning. It looks like a soaker with rainy conditions expected most of the day. We could pick up 1″ to 2″ of rain with the highest amounts falling in the southern counties.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing. Low 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, breezy and chilly. High 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 37

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 50

Dry weather returns Friday. It will be a colder morning, in the upper 30s. We will enjoy some sun through the day, and highs will climb up near 50 in the afternoon. A frost and freeze is likely for Saturday morning, but otherwise, the weather looks nice for Halloween. It will be a cool Beggar’s Night.