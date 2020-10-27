A few showers will be around early tonight, but clouds will continue to hang on all night long. We will see clouds mixed with a little sun on Wednesday, and that will help to warm us into the upper 50s. It looks like the nicest day of the week!

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few light rain showers or drizzle. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with some sun and a little milder. High 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing late at night. Low 43

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, breezy and chilly. High 50

Heavy rain will be likely on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta track south of the Miami Valley. Some spots could see over 2″ of rain, and this looks most likely south of I-70. Much cooler weather returns for the end of the week with a frost/freeze likely Saturday morning.