We will see showers across the Miami Valley tonight. Unsettled weather continues Tuesday with a slight shower chance lingering.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40

TUESDAY: Cloudy and continued cool with a few spotty showers. High 50

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sunshine and milder. High 58

Wednesday is looking dry and a little warmer. The remnants of Zeta will move up our way on Thursday. This could bring a good soaking rain to the area. Much cooler weather arrives late week with a good chance of a frost/freeze Saturday morning.