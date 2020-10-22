After some morning fog and mist, we will finally have a nice, dry afternoon! The sun will come out, and we will really warm up! Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s.

Tonight will be quiet, as well. We will start off mostly clear, with some clouds moving in by Friday morning. We will start Friday dry, but rain chances go up in the afternoon as a cold front moves in. Showers and thunderstorms become likely, and we could have an isolated severe storm.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny and much warmer. High 79

TONIGHT: Starting clear and becoming partly cloudy. Low 62

FRIDAY: Some morning sun, increasing clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy and warm. High 78

SATURDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny and much cooler. High 55

We will be a lot cooler on Saturday, with highs only reaching the mid-50s. Besides a small chance of a morning shower, most of the day will be dry.