A Pleasant End to the Workweek

Look for a cool night with mostly clear skies. Friday we will continue the nice weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s, close to 80, with low humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and a little more humid. High 84

Saturday will be the warmest day of the next 10 days. Highs will climb more than 10° above normal as we hit the mid 80s. We will still reach the 80s on Sunday. It turns cooler next week, and we will finally see a chance of rain.

