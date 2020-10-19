We get a much needed soaking rain today, so take along the rain gear when you head out! There is a chance of a few breaks developing in the early afternoon, but the chance for scattered showers will ramp up again late in the day.

Showers will continue on and off tonight into Tuesday morning. Coverage will be greatest across the southeast early Tuesday, before rain comes to an end. While the afternoon will be dry, it still looks pretty cloudy.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with steady rain at times. High 56

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly, showers continue. Low 47

TUESDAY: Morning showers, mainly southeast of Dayton. Then cloudy and milder. High 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers mainly north of town. Breezy and warmer. High 72

Most of the area will enjoy a dry Wednesday, but we can’t rule out a few showers across the northern counties. We will continue a warming trend as we head into the second half of the week, and high temperatures will approach 80-degrees Thursday afternoon!