Pleasant Weather Continues

Tonight, clouds thicken even more as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta pass south of the area. We could use some rain, but unfortunately, the deeper moisture will stay well south, so we remain dry. Expect clouds to give way to more sunshine Thursday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, pleasantly warm. High 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low 56

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and still nice. High 80

Dry weather will continue through the end of the week along with above normal temperatures. Over the weekend, rain chances remain low, but it will start to feel more humid.

