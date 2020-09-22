Mostly clear and cool conditions will prevail overnight. On Wednesday, a few more high clouds will be moving through the Miami Valley. The sun will still get through, helping to warm temperatures up near 80-degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice and warm. High 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

Dry weather will continue through the end of the week. Over the weekend, humidity will increase as will rain chances. Right now the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms looks best for Sunday.