Nice weather continues for the rest of the week. Mornings will be cool and afternoons pleasantly warm. Rain chances remain very low. We may notice a little more high-level haze and smoke in the air through Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 45
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm for the first day of Autumn. High 77
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 52
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and still pleasant. High 80
The next chance for rain will arrive over the weekend. Scattered showers and the chance of thunder will be most likely Saturday night into Sunday.