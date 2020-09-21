Pleasant Weather for the First Day of Fall

Nice weather continues for the rest of the week. Mornings will be cool and afternoons pleasantly warm. Rain chances remain very low. We may notice a little more high-level haze and smoke in the air through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 45

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm for the first day of Autumn. High 77

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and still pleasant. High 80

The next chance for rain will arrive over the weekend. Scattered showers and the chance of thunder will be most likely Saturday night into Sunday.