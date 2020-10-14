We become partly cloudy tonight as a cold front approaches. The front moves through on Thursday, keeping us mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. We will see showers develop in the morning and continue into the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 57

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers developing. Morning high 60 but falling slowly later in the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder with patchy late night frost. Low 36

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny and much cooler. High 55

We’ll really cool down behind the front on Friday. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s along with the chance of scattered frost, and afternoon highs will only be in the 50s. We will likely see a lot of frost Saturday morning, and a few spots could experience a freeze.