We’ll enjoy some beautiful fall-like weather during the last official weekend of summer. We will experience chilly mornings followed by full sun and nice, mild afternoons.

Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Dayton both tonight and Saturday night. Across the far north, upper 30s are expected. Outlying areas in Miami Valley could have patchy light frost.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, chance of patchy light frost. Low 42

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 65

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly, chance of patchy light frost. Low 42

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 68

The fantastic stretch of weather will continue through the first half of next week. We will experience a gradual warming trend as temperatures will climb back up near 80-degrees by mid-week.