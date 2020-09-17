Clouds clear out late tonight, and temperatures drop into the upper 40s. We expect the return of mostly sunny skies on Friday with much cooler air in place. Highs will only reach the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Clearing late and a bit breezy. Low 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 66

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with a low chance of patchy light frost north. Low 42

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 65

Morning temperatures on Saturday will be quite low for mid-September, dropping into the lower 40s and possibly some upper 30s in the northern part of our viewing area. There will even be a low risk of patchy light frost both Saturday and Sunday mornings, especially in rural locations.