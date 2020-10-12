Showers and even the chance of thunder will be around, mainly before midnight, as a cold front will be crossing the area, ushering in slightly cooler air for Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then clearing late and turning cooler. Low 46
TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 45
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, breezy in the afternoon. High 75
We’ll get back to a lot of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be quite pleasant with highs in the 70s. Another cold front arrives on Thursday bringing in more rain and even cooler air for the end of the week.