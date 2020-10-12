Showers and even the chance of thunder will be around, mainly before midnight, as a cold front will be crossing the area, ushering in slightly cooler air for Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, then clearing late and turning cooler. Low 46

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, breezy in the afternoon. High 75

We’ll get back to a lot of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be quite pleasant with highs in the 70s. Another cold front arrives on Thursday bringing in more rain and even cooler air for the end of the week.