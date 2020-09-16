A cold front will approach the area late tonight/early Thursday. We will see clouds increase Thursday morning. We have the slight chance of a spotty shower late morning and into the middle of the afternoon. Any rainfall looks light, and it will be breezy and turning cooler.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and not as warm with a slight 20% chance of a spotty shower. High 73

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 48

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 66

Over the weekend, we will have chilly mornings as temperatures drop into the low to mid-40s. It will definitely have a fall-feel as we enjoy the last official weekend of summer.