Tonight, we expect a clear sky and cool temperatures as lows drop close to 50°. Sunshine returns Wednesday, again filtered by high-level haze/smoke at times. We will warm to near 80, and this will be the warmest day for the next week or longer.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 50
WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine, a little warmer. High near 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a slight 20% chance of a spotty shower. High 73
A cold front will cross the area on Thursday. Moisture is limited, so there is just a slight shower chance, and many will continue with dry weather. This front will bring in an even stronger push of cool air for Friday and the weekend.