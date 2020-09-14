A cool night is on the way. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s to near 50. Tuesday looks like another nice day with highs in the 70s. We will experience a brief warm-up Wednesday before temperatures drop again closer to the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low near 50

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice with some high-level smoke and haze. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 82

We will have a chance of showers Thursday as the next cold front moves in. Cooler weather arrives late week with overnight lows hitting the mid-40s this weekend.