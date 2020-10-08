Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

Even Warmer Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect mostly clear skies tonight and chilly late night temperatures. Friday will warm up even more than Thursday with highs climbing to near 80 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High near 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 78

Clouds will continue to increase Saturday. What’s left of Delta will bring a chance of showers to our region on Sunday. Rain looks more likely south and east of Dayton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS