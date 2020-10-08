Expect mostly clear skies tonight and chilly late night temperatures. Friday will warm up even more than Thursday with highs climbing to near 80 in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 46

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High near 80

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low near 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 78

Clouds will continue to increase Saturday. What’s left of Delta will bring a chance of showers to our region on Sunday. Rain looks more likely south and east of Dayton.