Tonight will still be comfortable, but heading into the weekend, a warm and humid air mass returns. Saturday will start dry, but the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by late afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight. Any thunderstorm that moves in will have the potential to produce damaging wind.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low 60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and becoming more humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late day. High 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 67

SUNDAY: A few morning showers with a chance of thunder, then becoming partly sunny and less humid late. High 82

A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will linger through the first part of Sunday. In the afternoon, we will dry out and turn less humid. Look for nice weather early next week.