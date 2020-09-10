Clouds increase tonight, and it will be dry. For Friday, we will notice a nice drop in humidity. Highs will be cooler, too, reaching the mid-upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 60

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, cooler. High 76

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and becoming more humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83

Over the weekend, humidity comes back up, and we’ll see our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, the best chance will be later in the day Saturday and through the first part of Sunday. Get ready for some nice early fall weather next week from Monday through Wednesday.