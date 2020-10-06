ST. LOUIS, Mo. (NEXSTAR) - A grand jury returned indictments against the St. Louis couple that rose to national fame after brandishing firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters in front of their home.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey appeared in court for a very brief hearing Tuesday, where a judge announced the case was continued until Oct. 14. Afterward, their attorney, Joel Schwartz, said the continuation of just eight days likely means that the grand jury decision is drawing near.