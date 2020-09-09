Overnight, we could again see fog develop in the northern Miami Valley. Thursday will feature a few more clouds around throughout the day, but we will remain dry. It won’t be as hot during the second half of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild, fog and some low clouds develop across the northern counties. Low 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm as Wednesday. High 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, less humid. High 76

Dry weather will continue through the end of the week. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return over the weekend, but neither day looks like a wash-out.