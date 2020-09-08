Overnight, we could see some areas of fog form, especially north of I-70. Wednesday will bring a lot of sunshine, and it will be another hot and humid day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Fog possible across the northern counties. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm and turning a little less humid. High 83

We will see a stretch of dry weather through the end of the week. Rain chances will go up again later Saturday.