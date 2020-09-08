Heavy rain and training thunderstorms caused overnight flooding in the northern Miami Valley. The rain has moved out of the area, but we are still dealing with high water in some spots. The hardest hit include Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby and Logan counties. All of the Miami Valley will have time to dry out today. Most stay dry all day long, with plenty of sun expected. There is a very small chance an isolated shower may pop up across the far northern counties late this afternoon. Expect hot and humid conditions, with highs near 90-degrees.

Overnight, we could see some areas of fog form, especially along or north of I-70. We will get back to sunshine Wednesday afternoon, and it will be another hot and humid day.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 83

We will see a stretch of dry weather through the end of the week. Rain chances will go back up by the weekend.