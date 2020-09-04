Behind a cold front, cooler and less humid air is arriving in the Miami Valley. We expect a ton of sunshine today, with highs only reaching the mid-70s. Tonight will be quite cool, as lows dip into the lower 50s.

Saturday will continue with pleasant conditions and plenty of sunshine. We will get a little warmer Sunday, but humidity stays low.

TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High 76

TONIGHT: Clear and quite cool. Low 53

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 79

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a touch warmer. High 82

Warm and more humid air will arrive on Labor day. We will go through a stretch of days next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.