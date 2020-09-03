Storm Team 2 Forecast

Pleasant Early Fall Weather Returns for Friday

A cold front moves through tonight bringing us a chance of a shower until a little after midnight. Then cooler and less humid air flows into the region for Friday and the start of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Chance of a shower early tonight, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool Low 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and still nice. High 78

Nice weather will be around for the start of the holiday weekend. We will see a slow warming trend and only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Labor Day afternoon.

