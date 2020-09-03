Rain will continue through the morning in a good part of the Miami Valley. The best shot at drier conditions will be across the northwest–in most of Mercer, Auglaize counties, and portions of Darke and Shelby counties. Otherwise, the rest of the area will see showers become more spotty as we head through lunchtime, and eventually end in the afternoon.

The sun will break out this afternoon, and tonight will start off mostly clear. But clouds and a few showers will move through between 9pm and midnight, as a cold front crosses the region. This front will bring in cooler and less humid air for Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: Morning rain, then becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warm and humid. High 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Turning cooler and less humid. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

It will feel a little like fall Friday with highs in the mid-70s. Overnight lows may get a little chilly, too, as we drop into the low 50s through early Saturday morning.