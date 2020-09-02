Storm Team 2 Forecast

More showers move through the area later tonight and early Thursday. The best chance of rain will be along and south of I-70. We will see a lot more sunshine in the afternoon, and it will still be humid.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, best chance past midnight. Low 68

THURSDAY: Morning showers and a chance of thunder, then partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid. High 84

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of an evening shower, then clearing, cooler and less humid. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 76

Pleasant late summer/early fall weather returns on Friday. Temperatures will slowly warm over the holiday weekend.

