Rain is back in the Miami Valley! We will be humid today, with scattered showers and a chance of thunder. It won’t rain all day, however. The best chance of a break will be late morning/early afternoon.

Overnight we will have a lot of dry time, but more rain will move in late and impact our southern counties. The best chance for rain on Thursday will also be across the south. We will deal with one more humid day before things change on Friday!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm early… and again late. Low 68

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across the southern counties. Decreasing clouds and humidity late in the day. High 84

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. High 76

Cooler and less humid air will build in for Friday and the weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. It will feel a little fall-like!