Muggy Weather Continues on Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and into Wednesday. Clouds will likely hold highs in the low 80s, but it will still be very humid.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

We’ll have one more warm, humid and unsettled day on Thursday before a big change arrives at the end of the week. Humidity will drop, temperatures will cool, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday.

