Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight and into Wednesday. Clouds will likely hold highs in the low 80s, but it will still be very humid.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 70

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

We’ll have one more warm, humid and unsettled day on Thursday before a big change arrives at the end of the week. Humidity will drop, temperatures will cool, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Friday.