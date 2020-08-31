Tonight won’t be as cool as the last couple of nights with lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will be rising, too. With the higher humidity, there will be a chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday. Any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce strong wind. It will definitely feel warm and humid even though we’ll have more clouds around.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little more humid. Low 65

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. High 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. High 83

We’ll stay warm and humid through Thursday, and then more comfortable air will arrive for the start of the holiday weekend. We’ll have a few afternoons with highs in the 70s, and morning temperatures drop into the 50s.