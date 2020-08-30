Aah, a cool start to your Sunday with morning readings in the 50s. Lots of morning sunshine, this afternoon expect some passing clouds. Tonight a disturbance passing mainly to our south may bring a shower to parts of the southern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 78

Enjoy the low humidity today. Higher humidity returns mid week.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Not as cool. Slim chance of a shower, south. Low 60

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a shower. High 80

Humidity levels will be on the increase through Thursday. Best chances for wet weather will be mid week on Wednesday and Thursday.