Humidity Levels Drop over the Weekend

After some spotty evening showers and thunderstorms, we will see the chance of mainly morning showers and perhaps a thunderstorm on Saturday as a cold front pushes through. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air will move in for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and a chance of thunder, then mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

SATURDAY: Chance of a morning shower, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon, breezy and turning less humid. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

We’ll enjoy a taste of fall Sunday morning with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 50s. The afternoon looks pleasantly warm. Temperatures will warm up again in the middle of next week.

