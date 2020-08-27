Showers and thunderstorms will diminish overnight, but increase again across the area on Friday, especially in the afternoon. We will continue to see the chance for torrential rain and strong wind.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers and a chance of thunder, then mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Mainly morning showers and a chance of thunder, then mixed clouds and sun, breezy, warm and turning less humid by late afternoon. High 80

A cold front will move through the Miami Valley on Saturday. This will keep the rain chance going, but behind the front cooler and less humid air will move in for Saturday night and Sunday.