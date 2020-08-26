Thursday will be another hot day with humidity staying up. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely, and we could pick up some heavy downpours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun, breezy, warm and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 72

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

The remnants of hurricane Laura are forecast to track just south of the Miami Valley Friday into Saturday. This will continue the rain chance for our area, and winds will pick up, too.