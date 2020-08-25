Storm Team 2 Forecast

Tropical Moisture from Laura May Impact our Weather Late Week

A muggy night is on the way with partly cloudy skies. Even though there is a very slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Wednesday in the eastern part of our viewing area, most will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 90

Tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura will begin to move in late Thursday. It will continue to impact the Miami Valley through Friday and Saturday with rain likely.

