VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia-Butler City Schools says their first student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Butler High School. They say families of all students who were within close contact with the student have been notified and will be asked to follow quarantine procedures outlined by the health department.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary says the district does not plan to do a One Call announcement every time a student tests positive, but they plan to put a weekly update on their website each Friday in the ‘For Parents’ section. They will also post Frequently Asked Questions about close contact, and quarantine rules and procedures.