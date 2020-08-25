A muggy night is on the way with partly cloudy skies. Even though there is a very slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm Wednesday in the eastern part of our viewing area, most will stay dry.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 72
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 90
Tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura will begin to move in late Thursday. It will continue to impact the Miami Valley through Friday and Saturday with rain likely.