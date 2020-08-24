Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

Summer Heat and Humidity Return this Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the evening. After that, a mostly clear and muggy night is on the way. Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to run above normal. We’ll see highs near 90 with heat index values in the mid-upper 90s and the continued threat of thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

We look to see a break in the rain on Wednesday, but it will still be hot and very humid. Our heat index will be close to 100°. Rain chances go up again later Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS