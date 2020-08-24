Showers and thunderstorms will diminish through the evening. After that, a mostly clear and muggy night is on the way. Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to run above normal. We’ll see highs near 90 with heat index values in the mid-upper 90s and the continued threat of thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then mostly clear and muggy. Low 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

We look to see a break in the rain on Wednesday, but it will still be hot and very humid. Our heat index will be close to 100°. Rain chances go up again later Thursday and Friday.