Expect clear skies north and partly cloudy skies south tonight. Saturday we will see scattered afternoon showers and a chance of a thunderstorm in the Miami Valley along with more humidity.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with sunshine, warm and humid with a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, then partly cloudy. Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 85

We will continue with the chance of thunderstorms Sunday. After that, get ready for a return to summer heat next week.