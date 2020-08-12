Some clearing moves into the area overnight along with slightly lower humidity. That will allow temperatures to drop into the low to mid 60s tonight with even some 50s possible farther north. On Thursday, we will enjoy more sunshine and continued warm conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing and mild. Low 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and slightly less humid. High 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 67

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with a slight 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. High 85

We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm on Friday, but a better chance for rain arrives over the weekend as a cold front approaches.