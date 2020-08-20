We have another great day on tap for the Miami Valley. Expect tons of sunshine, low humidity and highs right around 80-degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a few clouds rolling in towards Friday morning. Most of Friday will be dry, but we will start to feel a little more humid, as we climb into the mid-80s in the afternoon. There will also be the slight chance of a late day shower/t’storm, mainly across the southern Miami Valley.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 59

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little more humid. A 20% chance of a late day shower/t’storm, mainly south. High 84

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid, with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

Rain chances will increase on Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely. We could even have a few linger into Sunday.