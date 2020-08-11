Storm Team 2 Forecast

Top Stories

Warm and Humid Weather Continues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. On Wednesday, we get more of the same with partly sunny skies. It will still be warm and humid, but humidity levels will not be quite as high as Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny, warm and humid. High 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% chance of a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 86

Heading into Friday and the weekend, the chance for rain comes up a bit as disturbances move across the region. Next week looks cooler and less humid.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS