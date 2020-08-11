Tonight will be partly cloudy and quiet. On Wednesday, we get more of the same with partly sunny skies. It will still be warm and humid, but humidity levels will not be quite as high as Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66
WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny, warm and humid. High 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% chance of a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 86
Heading into Friday and the weekend, the chance for rain comes up a bit as disturbances move across the region. Next week looks cooler and less humid.