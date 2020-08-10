Showers and thunderstorms will be around early tonight, and we have the chance of damaging wind gusts. The greatest risk for the Miami Valley is between 8 p.m. and midnight.

We will stay mild and quite muggy. On Tuesday, we will continue to see the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy with showers ending. Low 68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance of scattered afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High 85

It will be warm and humid all week with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time.