Lots of sunshine today and it will be a warmer this weekend than it has all week long. Humidity levels will continue to increase through Monday, making it rather uncomfortable by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 86

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer with an increase in the humidity. High 88

In your extended forecast….Chances for rain develop on Monday and continue throughout the new work week. High humidity along with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 stay with us week long.